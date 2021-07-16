 Skip to Content

Conor McGregor Shows Proof Of Leg Injury Prior To UFC 264

After claiming that he was injured heading into his UFC 264 trilogy with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor proves that he had these stress fractures

The MMA community seemed to collectively roll their eyes at the claims that Conor McGregor and his team made about him having a preexisting injury before his leg got broken in the third bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Now he shows proof of these stress fractures in his leg.

Everyone was looking to find the reason as to what happened to McGregor, which caused the leg break against Poirier. Despite the man theories, Conor and his coach John Kavanagh both maintained that he suffered stress fractures in his shin before the fight, due to some poorly landed kicks in sparring.

Despite most people doubting these claims, saying that he seems to always have an excuse for his losses, Conor actually proved that these injuries existed. In a post to his Twitter, he showed pictures of his injured leg before the fight.

“Wouldn’t change my journey for no ones! The greatest of all time!” McGregor wrote.

Did The UFC Lie To The Commission About Conor McGregor?

When Conor McGregor said that he had this preexisting injury, he also made claims that Dana White and the UFC doctors knew that the injury existed. At the time, this was his only real claim of evidence presented, telling people to ask them about the injury.

However now that the photos are out which seem to prove that Conor was in fact injured, that raises a bigger question: why was he allowed to fight? At a bare minimum, the Nevada State Athletic Commission should have intervened and forced him out of the fight.

So if that did not happen, it could mean that Conor McGregor lied on his paperwork for the fight, or the athletic commission ignored his injury. Furthermore, if the UFC doctor knew he was injured, it was irresponsible for them to them to let him fight anyway.

At the end of the day, there is no way to undo the damage that has already been done, and it shows how tough the Irishman is. It just makes you wonder just how stringent their policies are for UFC fighters.

