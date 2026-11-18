Conor McGregor has paid tribute to Irish boxer Lee Reeves, sending condolences to his family and team while reflecting on the dangers of fighting. In a written X post published on November 17, McGregor described himself as deeply saddened by the news and urged people to hold their loved ones close.

Reeves, 31, had been seriously ill since his August 1 bout in Dublin. His death was reported on November 16, after months of treatment and an outpouring of support from his Limerick community. McGregor’s statement came the following day, adding his voice to those mourning the boxer.

McGregor Puts The Loss Ahead Of The Sport

The former UFC champion’s message was directed toward Reeves’s relatives and the people who worked alongside him. He described the loss as a reminder of what is at stake beyond competition and remembered Reeves as a young man with happiness, kindness and ambitions ahead of him.

Reflecting on the fighting game, McGregor wrote:

“It is just too incredibly dangerous and not worth the life of a happy, kind and ambitious young man.”

Terribly sad hearing the passing of Irish boxer Lee Reaves. Thinking of his family and team at this time. It puts the fighting game all into perspective. It is just too incredibly dangerous and not worth the life of a happy, kind and ambitious young man. I am so very sad hearing… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 17, 2026

His post did not announce a campaign, propose a rule change or identify a specific medical cause. It was a personal expression of grief and concern for Reeves’s family, rather than a new account of the boxer’s treatment.

Reeves Remembered By His Limerick Community

Former coach Jonathan O’Brien had already shared a farewell on November 16. His original written Instagram caption addressed Reeves directly and expressed love for him, while asking that his father and sisters find strength. O’Brien had been a public source of updates during the family’s months of waiting.

Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention also issued a statement remembering its ambassador. The organization credited Reeves with supporting its mission, raising awareness of mental health and giving his time to the people around him. It said his relationship with the group had become more than a formal ambassador role and extended condolences to his family and friends.

The Irish Examiner’s original report traced his care through Beaumont Hospital, the Mater Hospital and then University Hospital Limerick, where he could be closer to home. That hospital chronology is background to the earlier report of his death, not a diagnosis supplied by McGregor.

Support for Reeves had extended beyond the ring during his treatment. The local report describes an August gathering attended by hundreds of well-wishers, alongside efforts to help meet his medical costs.

An appeal organized by O’Brien had sought help for Reeves’s recovery expenses and his family’s costs. Its account also emphasized the fighter’s support for charities and his local community, the same side of his life remembered in the subsequent tributes.