Conor McGregor Mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov For Having ‘Zero Power’

Conor McGregor is one of the few fighters to hold UFC wins in three different weight classes. Now he explains which weight class was best for him, while taking one final dig at his retiring rival.

Beginning his UFC run at featherweight, McGregor had a legendary run that saw him capturing interim and then undisputed gold. From there, he made history by becoming the first champ-champ in the promotion’s history, moving up and capturing the lightweight title.

In between these two title reigns, McGregor had a pair of welterweight fights. He also had a third fight at 170b, finishing Donald Cerrone to become one of the only fighters to hold finishes in three different divisions.

Conor McGregor Reveals His Best Weight

With a variety of different performances, with differing results, it is hard to pinpoint exactly where Conor McGregor has done his best. However he took some of the guesswork out of this discussion, by giving his own opinion of the matter.

Posting to Twitter, the Irishman broke down where he felt his best, where he had his best run, and where he had his best finish. While he admits that this does not exactly mean a lot, it is an interesting insight into his views of his career.

“Best I’ve felt – 170.

Best record/run – 145.

Best performance – 155.

What does this tell me?

I’ve no idea but I love it hahahahaah,” McGregor wrote.”

Best I’ve felt – 170.

Best record/run – 145.

Best performance – 155.

What does this tell me?

I’ve no idea but I love it hahahahaah pic.twitter.com/qA5Zen75bF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2021

Firing Parting Shots At Khabib

Recently, the most heated rival that Conor McGregor has had, Khabib Nurmagomedov officially retired. While Conor already reacted to this decision, he was not satisfied with just this simple reaction.

With another post to Twitter, the Notorious one took another dig at the Dagestani, mocking him for only having 8 knockouts in roughly 30 fights. He refers to this as evidence that the former lightweight champion has no power in his hands.

“8 ko/tko across 30 fights = zero power.

Don’t forget it teddy bear.” McGregor remarked.

8 ko/tko across 30 fights = zero power.

Don’t forget it teddy bear. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2021

Of course, the irony in this statement, is that when they fought at UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov scored a knockdown on Conor McGregor. Not to mention the fact that there are more ways to finish a fight than with strikes, and Khabib has approximately a 66% finishing rate.