Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Miss Each Other By Mere Seconds On Fight Island (VIDEO)

Dana White promised that things were in place so that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor would not see each other on Fight Island. However things got insanely close, as a recent video shows.

The rivalry between McGregor and Khabib is one of the ugliest in the history of MMA. The two have had several altercations outside of the Octagon, between Conor’s bus attack and Khabib’s post-fight brawl after beating the Irishman at UFC 229.

That is why when it was revealed that both of them would be on Fight Island together, with Khabib meeting with Dana White and Conor headlining UFC 257, fans were worried about what might happen if they crossed paths.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Barely Miss Each Other

Before both men arrived on Fight Island, Dana White said that he everything meticulously planned out to make sure Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor did not cross paths.

As it turns out, this was the case in a big way. A recent video posted to YouTube sees just how closely these two bitter rivals came to running into each other in the hallways.

In the video, you can see the grand arrival of Conor McGregor to the facilities in Abu Dhabi. He and his team are seen walking through the lobby as they make their way in after touching down on Fight Island.

However not far behind him, Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen walking through that same hallway, as he crashes The Schmo’s interview to talk about fighting GSP. It could not have been much more than a minute between the two.

Now to be fair, it seems hard to believe that Conor McGregor would have jeopardized his UFC 257 return by getting into some altercation with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Then again, given how bitter their rivalry is, it is probably better that the situation was avoided altogether.