Conor McGregor Given The Key To The City Of Miami

Over the years, Conor McGregor has procured a lot of accolades, both professionally and personally. Now he can add being gifted the key to Miami on that list of accomplishments.

At this point, it is hard to deny that McGregor had pretty much done it all. He was not only the first double-champ in the history of the UFC, but he has easily been the sport’s biggest draw, and with the help of the whiskey brand he started, he has even become the highest paid athlete on the Forbes list.

However Conor recently found himself on the receiving end of a different kind of award, as he revealed with a post to his social media. Here the former champ-champ was seen being awarded the key to the city of Miami, Florida, presented by Mayor Francis Suarez.

“The Mac with The Key to The City of Miami!” McGregor wrote. “Thank you Mayor Suarez for bestowing this great honor upon me and with my family present to witness. A very proud moment for me in my life. Thank you! Your hospitality and care for my family and team will be forever remembered. God Bless you and this great city! May the spirit of Miami live within us all ❤️”

Conor McGregor Has A New Product

This was not the end of Conor McGregor meeting with the Mayor of Miami. Suarez posted a video to his own Instagram of the two, as well as a few other people, sat down talking about a variety of topics.

The discussion ranged from Conor’s terrible opening pitch, to training jiu-jitsu and more. However Conor also revealed that he has a new product that he is selling called Tidl, which is something of an ointment that aids in healing and recovery.

It was interesting to see Conor McGregor being gifted the key to Miami and have this talk with the Mayor. Time will tell what he ends up doing next.