Conor McGregor has placed Josh Hokit immediately behind himself in his personal assessment of the UFC’s biggest attractions, responding to the heavyweight’s new written message about entertaining fans. The former two-division champion praised Hokit on Tuesday after his UFC 334 performance and connected that endorsement to Paradigm Sports.

McGregor’s November 17 X post explicitly exempted himself before giving Hokit the top spot among everyone else. That qualification is central to what he said: he was not surrendering his own claim to being the promotion’s leading draw. His message supplied no ticket-sales figures, viewing totals or financial comparison with other fighters, so the ranking remains his opinion rather than a demonstrated commercial leaderboard.

After the weekend’s performance, and outside of myself, Josh Hokit is the biggest draw in the ufc today!

Bravo champ! Onward to greener and more exciting pastures, you are in the right place with Paradigm Sports! CONTRACTMAXXING 101 #Welcome https://t.co/Kvvv4rJ3Dk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 17, 2026

Hokit’s message puts entertainment at the center of his approach

The post McGregor quoted was a longer appeal from Hokit to supporters, published earlier that evening. In it, the heavyweight described himself as a fan before becoming a fighter and argued that his conduct reflects an attachment to the sport rather than indifference toward its audience.

He pointed to a Paramount+ knowledge test as an example, claiming a perfect score while taking a shot at Ciryl Gane’s performance in it. That was Hokit’s own comparison. His larger argument concerned the kind of personality and competitive approach he wants to bring to UFC appearances, not a proposed change to the promotion’s rules or scoring.

Hokit said he had watched cautious fights and restrained press conferences before reaching this position and wanted a less guarded approach. He specifically identified McGregor as a model for putting a personality on display. He named no new opponent.

To the Fans,

Before I was a fighter, I was a fan just like all of you out there. Notice how well I did on Paramount Plus "Ball knower Test"? Ciryl got 0…I scored Perfect. I give a shit & love this sport, just like many of you.

I sat through all the boring ass press… — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) November 17, 2026

The heavyweight extended that argument across fight-week appearances, from the scale to the press conference and finally the Octagon. He portrayed each as an opportunity to engage the audience and claimed to be the UFC’s leading employee. Those are his descriptions of his own value and effort, not an award or employment designation announced by the organization.

Praise after a title defeat does not change the result

The exchange follows Gane’s unanimous-decision win over Hokit at Madison Square Garden on November 14. The UFC’s official scorecard graphic records identical 48-47 totals from all three judges after the five-round heavyweight championship contest. McGregor’s congratulatory tone does not make Hokit the recognized titleholder or reverse that outcome.

Separately, Hokit has published a written appeal for another Gane fight. That scoring dispute is a different development from Tuesday’s fan message and McGregor’s response. The new exchange does not announce an agreed rematch, a date or an acceptance by the champion.

McGregor also told Hokit that Paradigm Sports was the right place for him and ended with a welcome. The agency had already promoted Hokit’s UFC 334 title opportunity in September, so this message alone is not proof that a new management contract was signed Tuesday. Hokit subsequently acknowledged the endorsement with a brief reply using prayer and heart emojis.