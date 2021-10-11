Conor McGregor Takes Jabs At Dustin Poirier While Praising Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Over the weekend, heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder put on an absolute war. This has garnered some respect from Conor McGregor, although he could not hesitate to fire some shots at his rival, Dustin Poirier, while commenting on it,

It is not hard to imagine why McGregor was impressed with Fury vs Wilder 3, as many are calling it the greatest heavyweight boxing fight of all time. With both men getting dropped on multiple occasions, it was a blood and guts war that saw Tyson finally get the knockout in the 11th round.

However what was interesting , is that Conor did not stop at just showing respect for these two combatants. In a post to his Twitter, he praised these two men and their families, for going through this war, while taking not-so subtle shots at Dustin Poirier, who he last faced in the Octagon, ultimately suffering a broken leg.

“Their skill levels are unique but very close. A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honorable showing. Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world,” McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor Still Beefing With Dustin Poirier

From the moment their third fight ended, Conor McGregor was still visibly upset at Dustin Poirier, as well as how the fight played out. This is understandable, given the bad blood between the two leading into the rubber match, and the nature of the injury that led to the fight being stopped.

At the time, Dana White promised that when Conor was back on his feet, he would have a fourth fight with Dustin waiting for him. Although with Dustin set to finish out the year by fighting for the lightweight title, one cannot help but wonder if that will still be the case, provided Poirier wins the belt.

In any case, it is clear that Conor McGregor still harbors some hard feelings towards Dustin Poirier, and has not given up on their rivalry. Time will tell if anything actually comes of it.