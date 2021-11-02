Conor McGregor Rape Civil Suit Hearing Continued To March, Victim Name Revealed

In December of 2018 it was revealed that Conor McGregor was being accused raping a young woman in a Dublin hotel. He was recently slated to appear in court about this matter.

While he has had a variety of different hiccups along the way, McGregor is certainly known for his fighting skills and being the biggest superstar MMA has ever seen. What is often forgotten about though, is the fact that he was accused of having raped a young woman, who at the time was going nameless, in a hotel room in Dublin, on December 10th, 2018.

At the time, Conor was picked up by Garda but released without charge, although there was them a civil suit filed against him by the alleged victim and her mother, for personal injury. According to reports, the former champ was scheduled to appear in court for this suit on Monday, November 1st, 2021, with the plaintiff’s name being revealed to be Nikita Ni Laimhin, but the case was continued with a date set for March 2022.

Looks like Conor McGregor is due in Dublin high court today in a civil suit from a result of personal injury. This is stemming from the Beacon hotel rape. The victim’s name seemingly revealed. pic.twitter.com/5ig36IqDUz — #SHIB #Dizzology (@TaIkMMA_) November 1, 2021

The Case Against Conor McGregor

The details of the report say that Ni Laimhin is looking for between $1.79 million to $2.13 million for lost wages, the sale of her home and purchase of a new one, and medical expenses from Conor McGregor, related to this alleged incident. Her statement revealed that she and a friend were picked up by the Irishman’s driver after exchanging flirty DMs on Instagram.

After doing some cocaine in the car, they arrived at a hotel where Conor then allegedly requested Nikita perform sexual acts on him, to which she refused. He then supposedly became physical with her, even allegedly grabbing her by the neck multiple times, before she claims he raped her.

After falling asleep, she awoke later and was given a drink that she says stopped her from being able to remember what happened next, only coming to when she arrived home in a taxi. With all of that said, it is important to remember that McGregor was investigated for this incident, and no charges were filed against him, which led to this being a civil suit instead of a criminal case.

Either way, Conor McGregor will be appearing or having his representation appear in court sometime in March to sort out this issue. It will be interesting to see if there is some sort of settlement before then though, or if this suit will proceed.