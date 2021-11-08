Conor McGregor Down To Fight Michael Chandler After ‘Great Fight’ At UFC 268

Despite ultimately losing the fight, Michael Chandler put on an incredible performance against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. This performance appears to have been enough to impress Conor McGregor, who says that he is down to face the former Bellator champ.

McGregor immediately had praise for Chandler, after his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. The wild brawl across the course of three rounds saw Gaethje the victor, but there was frankly no loser, in terms of a loss of stock.

Following the fight, Chandler posted to his Twitter to shoot his shot for his next fight. Here he shared a photo of a proposed stare down between he and Conor, saying that he wants the fight when Conor returns from his broken leg next year.

Conor McGregor Is Down To Scrap

This callout from Michael Chandler made the rounds, and eventually got back to Conor McGregor. He decided to respond, saying that he would be down to scrap at some point down the line, although he is not sure when, and congratulating Chandler on having such a great fight.

Chandler then responded to this, thanking the Irishman for reaching back out. He then ominously said that he will be seeing Conor soon, clearly not giving up on the idea of a fight with the former champ-champ at some point next year.

“I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!” McGregor wrote. “Thank you sir. It would be my pleasure. See you soon,” Chandler responded.

Conor McGregor has made it clear that his intentions are to fight Dustin Poirier for a fourth time, when he is finally able to return to the Octagon. That said, with Poirier set to fight for the lightweight title before the end of the year, perhaps a number one contender fight with Michael Chandler could be the way to go.