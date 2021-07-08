Conor McGregor ‘Corpse’ Dustin Poirier Is ‘Gonna Get His A— Whooped And Taken Out On A Stretcher”

Conor McGregor is facing Dustin Poirier for the third time at UFC 264, on July 10th. Ahead of this fight, he seems to be laser focused and prepared to take out the former interim champ.

McGregor has admitted to not taking the second fight with Poirier very seriously, saying that he was looking past the man that he once beat easily. As we all know, that cost him, leading to the Irishman being finished with strikes in the second round.

Ahead of their third meeting at UFC 264, Conor explained in an interview that he is completely refocused on the task at hand. Here, the former champ-champ explained that he does not care about Dustin or what he brings to the table, and is looking to do serious harm to his rival.

“It’s a corpse… I don’t give a f—k about him to be honest. It’s just how I am. He’s a corpse, a dead body, a blank face that’s gonna get his a— whooped and taken out on a stretcher,” McGregor said. “Every shot I have thrown in this camp is a kill shot, so that’s it. I’m going to kill this man… Just a slaughter and a play with a scared little boy. He’s fighting scared like he always does, like they always do against me, so now I’m going to play with the little boy, play with me food, and then just devour it.”

Conor McGregor Wants The Title By Christmas

The expectation is that whoever is victorious on Saturday night between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be fighting Charles Oliveira next, for the lightweight title. For the Irishman, he hopes to do so before the end of the year.

In his mind, the perfect outcome would be a quick and flawless victory over Poirier. He would then return to Vegas in December and capture the title for the second time at lightweight.

I feel maybe Christmas time, December, I don’t know, we’ll talk afterward, but that world title will be contested in the Allegiant Stadium here in Las Vegas, I would imagine so,” McGregor explained. “I like the look of it. It’s called the Death Star as well, and that’s what I’m feeling like right now, a Death Star.”

Of course, before Conor McGregor can even think about fighting for a title, he has to get past Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. It will be interesting to see how this massive fight goes down.