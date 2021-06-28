Conor McGregor Pays For 47 People To Compete In IMMAF Youth Team

The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) youth MMA championship will be taking place soon, with a variety of amateur fighters competing from around the world. Thanks to Conor McGregor, Irelands athletes will be doing so without any concern over money.

Having grown into the sport through his own struggles, McGregor is looking to give back to his community. So he has donated enough money to cover the costs of competing in the 2021 IMMAF championships, for 27 athletes and 20 coaches in Ireland.

According to a statement from the IMMAF, Conor has agreed to fund the entry fees and for the accommodation and flights of 27 youths, ranging from 12-18 years old. They will be able to compete in Bulgaria, from July 29th- August 1st, thanks to his donation.

“Wishing the Irish squad the very best of luck in their quest at the world championships this year!” McGregor said in a statement to the IMMAF. “From the fighters to the coaches, I know the future of our fighting nation is in excellent hands. Fight with the pride of the Emerald Isle, team! We are all with you. Good luck!”

According to the IMMAF, Ireland is one of the most competitive nations that compete in their annual events. A lot of these amateur fighters and MMA gyms have been struggling with the global pandemic, so the help of Conor McGregor is going a long way towards helping the sport in the area.

“It’s fantastic news for all the athletes, coaches and the Irish MMA community that Conor has shown his passion for the sport in this way and is helping pave the way for the next ‘Conor’,” IMMAF President Kerrith Brown said. “We at IMMAF are appreciative of Conor’s support of grassroots athlete development and his demonstration of support for John Kavanagh’s work in the MMA community, as President of the Irish Mixed Martial Arts Association. The value of this endorsement extends beyond the money in terms of the focus and sense of purpose it gives to the team. This is what IMMAF is all about, working in communities to deliver value from MMA for social good.”

This is just the latest in a philanthropic trend that Conor McGregor has shown over the last few years. He will be facing another charitable man, in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, on July 10th.