Conor McGregor Disputes Viral Covington Reaction Clip

His written response challenges the timing of the laughing shot.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 4th, 2026
Conor McGregor sits inside a gym before discussing his UFC return timeline
Photo: Conor McGregor via Instagram

Conor McGregor says a viral clip misrepresented his reaction to Colby Covington’s submission defeat in Rome. The Irishman challenged the edit in a written X post early Wednesday, after footage circulated with a caption suggesting he had been laughing at Covington. His answer is dated 3:10 a.m. UTC on November 4, several hours after the account shared its claim late Tuesday.

The post he answered came from Spinnin Backfist, which connected a laughing shot of McGregor to Raul Rosas Jr.’s win at Tuesday’s Hype Fighting event.

McGregor Rejects The Reaction Caption

“This is false and fully edited.”

He acknowledged that the footage showed him laughing, but said its placement gave the wrong impression about the moment being shown. That is McGregor’s account of the sequence; his post does not identify what originally prompted the laugh or provide a timestamp for it.

“I do not laugh at competing men and women. I respect them! Win lose draw!”

His statement ended by congratulating the competitors and thanking them.

Hype Also Documented McGregor’s Visit

In a separate written post on Wednesday, McGregor described an enjoyable first day in Rome with his sponsor. That message did not name either Covington or Rosas.

Another official Hype post documented McGregor’s presence earlier in the evening. Published before the result posts, it introduced him at the live Rome show. That appearance footage is distinct from the laughing shot that drew his objection.

Published on November 4, 2026 at 8:37 am
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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