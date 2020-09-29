Apparently Conor McGregor is pretty serious about trying to fight again. So much so, that he has issued a plea to the boss’s boss in order to try to make something happen.

Although McGregor may have said he was retired, and this was information that Dana White regurgitated every time he was asked about the Irishman, nobody seemed to take this retirement seriously. The general consensus was that this was all a ploy for him to negotiate to get the fights he wanted, and this was only backed up when the former champ-champ released screenshots of his messages with White. Nevertheless, it seems that he and the UFC could not agree to terms in a way that suits both parties, leaving Conor on the sidelines since January.

Conor McGregor Pleads With Bob Chapek

Most recently there have been talks that Conor McGregor could be looking to box Manny Pacquiao for his next fight. Whether or not this is something that is actually in the works is still up in the air, but it seems that he is serious about getting it. So serious in fact, that he posted to Instagram calling for the fight. In the process he called out Bob Chapek, the CEO of Disney, who owns ESPN, where the UFC has a broadcast partnership.

“The very first shot of the fight,” McGregor said. “Right on the button through the guard. I didn’t even put anything into that shot. Just placed it. It was hard for me not to dwell on the full 12 rounds that were potentially ahead of me and hold back my shots early. Still tho right on the absolute button. The first punch thrown. Remember the experts saying I wouldn’t land even 1 lol. I landed more than them all. The picture above is the very first punch of the fight thrown, and landed, and inside the very first second of the fight. Bums all of them “experts”. Listen to none of them! Really I should have just sat right thru that shot and took his head off and fuck the distance. If it didn’t work out just give him a good boot into the neck and get DQ’d and fined and who’d give a fuck. I’m upset I fully followed the rules for that fight to be honest. Floyd deserved a volley at the least. A shoulder even, break the face.

Manny not so much tho I don’t think, but I will see how the build up goes and wait to hear what bitter old Freddie Roach has to say and then make a decision. My Whiskeys at half a b and climbing I could take a fine. I’d rather fight MMA anyway not sure why I’ve been held back like this, it’s borderline criminal at this stage. The biggest number generator in the game asking for four fights since February this year and getting left on seen. It’s pretty f—ed up when I keep thinking of it. I’ve been right here this whole time. “Bob Chapek, do you copy!” McGregor continued.

“I repeat, Bob Chapek – Do You Copy!

Anyways boxing it is for now and I’m up for this! I hope no bottling takes place here. I’m already agreeing to these limited rules and holding back my full array of weapons. Let’s get it going guys.

Much love, the champ champ”

This is a bold move from Conor McGregor, to call out who is essentially Dana White’s boss. Time will tell if this makes a difference, and if we will see Conor McGregor back in a boxing ring sometime soon.