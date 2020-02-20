Conor McGregor Is ‘On A Good Comeback Story’ After Setbacks, Says Coach

John Kavanagh Says Conor McGregor Is On The Comeback Trail

Conor McGregor has had some serious setbacks recently, in both his personal and professional life. Now his coach says that he is owning up to those mistakes, and is making a comeback.

McGregor has had a ton of negative press in recent years, largely due to his own misdeeds. Although there have been some situations, where he has proven his innocence, most of the circumstances are undeniable. As a result, his return bout against Donald Cerrone was marred with questions about where his mindset was, and how he would perform.

Ultimately, McGregor would need just 40 seconds to dismantle Cowboy, reestablishing himself as the sport’s biggest star. However, questions still remain about whether or not he has actually gotten his life back on track. Well, speaking with RTÉ 2fm’s Game On, Conor’s coach John Kavanagh has addressed those concerns. In fact, he believes that McGregor has owned up to his mistakes, and that the comeback has only just begun.

“It comes with the territory. Negative headlines get more clicks than positive headlines,” Kavanagh said. “That’s just the media game. “He’s spoken himself about his slips and his mistakes. He’s had to pay for those outside of the sport. I feel we’re on a good comeback story – he had a great win in January – but yeah, like most things in life you take the good with the bad, you roll with it and try to improve, learn from mistakes and get better as a human being and an athlete as you go on. “He had to make his mistakes very publicly and visibly,” Kavanagh continued. “I’m proud of how he’s come through those things. He’s owned up to his mistakes. He’s trying to make himself a better person and I’m behind that.”

Whether or not Conor McGregor has fully turned a corner remains to be seen. Nevertheless, he certainly seems to be making steps in the right direction.