Conor McGregor Calls For Charles Oliveira Fight After UFC 269

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” Well, Conor McGregor is attempting all of the shots, to get another opportunity at lightweight gold.

The Return Of The Mac

The former UFC Featherweight & Lightweight Champion is getting ready to return to the Octagon for the first time since July. He would break his leg after fighting Dustin Poirier a third time at UFC 264. Months later, he is walking again, but still very much on the road to recovery.

McGregor looks to mount a return in the middle of 2022, but we still don’t know who he’s fighting next. After UFC 269 unfolded, ‘The Notorious’ has an idea of who it might be.

“So what date am I fighting [Charles] Oliveira?” Conor tweeted.

So what date am I fighting Oliveira? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

Charles Oliveira would defeat McGregor’s rival Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269. After some early adversity, ‘Do Bronx’ would overcome and submit ‘The Diamond.’

What About Gaethje?

After the win, it looks like the UFC superstar didn’t get the memo that Justin Gaethje is next for Charles Oliveira. UFC President Dana White would confirm Gaethje would be getting the title shot at 155, after his ‘fight of the year’ candidate against Michael Chandler.

While Oliveira vs. Gaethje is the next fight to be made, Conor isn’t exactly counting on it, campaigning for a fight with the champ, himself.

Ireland vs. Brazil 2

🇮🇪 vs 🇧🇷 2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

McGregor has already dethroned a Brazilian before, when he defeated featherweight king Jose Aldo 6 years ago. It would only take 13 seconds for the Irishman to KO Aldo. McGregor looks to do the same to Oliveira in a higher weight class.

The UFC hasn’t always stayed true to their promises, regarding title shots. But, White looks to stay true to his word to making Oliveira vs. Gaethje a reality, even if Conor McGregor disapproves.