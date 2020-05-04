Conor McGregor Pieces Up Boxing Champ In Recently Surfaced Sparring Footage

Training Footage From 2013 Sees Conor McGregor Spar Boxing Champion

Conor McGregor may have already tried his hand at boxing. However a recent video surfaced, showing him giving a boxing champ a run for his money in an MMA sparring match.

McGregor has some experience in the boxing world, from sparring Paulie Malignaggi, to legitimately boxing Floyd Mayweather. However in all of these circumstances, it was Conor strapping on the boxing gloves, going outside of his comfort zone.

Well a recently surfaced training video shows what happens when the shoe is on the other foot. As the story goes, in 2013 Conor McGregor was preparing to fight Max Holloway. In the prep for that fight, he trained with WBF Featherweight Champion Patrick Hyland. The two decided to a friendly bout of MMA sparring, which McGregor dominanted handily.

The sparring session sees the boxing champ unsurprisingly get taken down and controlled by the far more experienced McGregor. You can hear Hyland saying he has no idea what to do, and needs help. Honestly the whole scenario is hilarious to see.

It is somewhat ironic that Conor McGregor uses a grappling gameplan when sparring this man, considering the result of the fight he had been training for. When he faces Max Holloway, the Irishman used a grappling heavy gameplan to secure a decision victory. Although this was more the result of an injury suffered during the bout, forcing a change in his approach.

Conor McGregor may be known for his striking prowess. Nevertheless it is good to see that, if he needs to, he can resort to his ground game too. At least, against a boxer.