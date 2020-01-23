Audie Attar: ‘Conor McGregor Is The Biggest Thing In Combat Sports’

Conor McGregor Still The Biggest Draw In All Of Combat Sports

It is no secret that Conor McGregor is the biggest star MMA has ever seen. However, his manager thinks that it is even bigger than that.

Love him or hate him, there is no denying the impact and influence McGregor has had on the UFC. He is without a doubt a true superstar, proving so in his win at his return fight against Donald Cerrone. Despite the sour taste he has left in some fan’s mouths, there was a still a ton of hype and attention around his return.

Following the fight, it seemed that the buzz for Conor McGregor was bigger than ever. His manager, Audie Attar appears to be backing up that idea. Speaking recently in an interview, he explained that he thinks Conor still has a ways to go.

“(Conor’s star power) is just AS strong as it is today, and it will continue to grow as he continues to accomplish the things he’s set out to do professionally and athletically,” Attar said about McGregor. “I’m excited about it. I think we’ve done so much from a professional stand point up to this day. He’s done so much athletically up to this point but the best is yet to come.”

As for how popular Conor McGregor is, his answer to that is simple.

“Conor McGregor is the biggest thing in combat sports. Period.”

There certainly seems to be some grounds to the argument that Conor McGregor is the biggest star in all of combat sports right now. Either way, there is no denying the level of attention he brings to MMA, making him at least the biggest name in this sport.