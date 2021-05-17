Conor McGregor, Dee Devlin Welcome Baby Rian Into The World

As Conor McGregor was preparing for the third fight with Dustin Poirier, he was doing so while preparing to welcome a second baby boy and third child into the world. This has at least gone according to plan, as Dee Devlin has successfully given brith to their son Rian.

Over the years, McGregor has discussed how important being a father is to his motivation and success, both in and outside the Octagon. He has attributed this to helping him clean up his act, in terms of his issues with the law and making less than ideal decisions in life.

This was especially prevalent in his two most recent bouts, as he shared mutual respect with both Donald Cerrone and Dustin Poirier. While that only worked in his favor with one of those two bouts, he had nothing but nice things to say in the lead-up to those bouts, attributing it to fatherhood.

Conor McGregor Celebrates Birth Of Third Child

In the buildup to his rematch with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor explained that he was awaiting the birth of a third child. Now it seems that the time has finally come to welcome this newborn into the world.

According to a post to his Instagram, Conor and his partner, Dee Devlin have welcomed their new baby Rian into the world. This marks the second son for the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion.

“The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5 ❤️

Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great! God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world 🙏

My new born son, Rían McGregor ❤️”

It is good to hear that Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin were able to welcome this baby boy into the world with no complications. Congratulations are in order to them for giving birth to baby Rian.