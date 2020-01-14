Conor McGregor Speaks Out About Sexual Assault Allegations

Conor McGregor Denies Rape Accusations Against Him

Conor McGregor had some pretty serious accusations laid against him recently. Now, for the first time, he addresses the situation, ahead of UFC 246.

McGregor has had his fair share of legal troubles in recent years. However, no more serious than the allegations made that he had sexually assaulted a girl in Dublin. Subsequently, when those reports were followed up by a second case, things began to grow even more dark.

Although his management has issued statements regarding these incidents, McGregor himself had yet to comment. This is not surprising, considering the legality of the situation. However, there were questions as to if someone who bring it up, in the leadup to UFC 246 this weekend.

Ariel Helwani would be that person, in a 47 minute long interview he did with Conor McGregor. To the surprise of many, Hewani asked if he wanted to address the “serious things” that have been alleged. Initially, he did not want to say anything, though.

“Look, just no.,” McGregor said. “I can’t say anything about this, it just has to take place.”

On the other hand, when Helwani asked him directly if he denied the accusations, McGregor was very assertive.

“Yes, of course,” McGregor declared. “Yes, Ariel hell. C’mon, ariel. Seriously.”

Now obviously, these accusations against Conor McGregor are incredibly serious. Nevertheless, until legal proceedings take place, and the cards fall where they may, there is not much to do, outside of take him at his word. That could change eventually, but it is important to remember that he is innocent until proven guilty.