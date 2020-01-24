Conor McGregor Gets $50k Bonus In Cash From Dana White (Pics)

Conor McGregor Gets Handed $50,000 Cash By Dana White

Conor McGregor may have walked out of UFC 246 with over $3,000,000. But he got $50,000 of that immediately, handed to him by the UFC President himself.

McGregor made his Octagon return at UFC 246, fighting for the first time since 2018, where he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Standing across from him would be Donald Cerrone, who many considered to be a favorable matchup for Conor. That is precisely how it turned out, as it only took 40 seconds for the Irishman to brutalize Cowboy, finishing him with strikes on the ground.

Leading up to the fight, McGregor estimated that he would be making around $80 million for that fight. However, prevailing wisdom suggested that this was highly inaccurate. This only amplified when his disclosed purse only hit the $3 million mark.

Nevertheless, regardless of what he actually ends up making, there one thing that is known. His knockout victory was enough to earn him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. Pictures of this being given to him emerged in a recent post to his Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7rjR68p5AE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On the surface, this seemed like McGregor was just making an ad for his Proper 12 whiskey. However when you start looking through the pictures, you will see a meeting between he and Dana White, as well as former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta. They are all laughing and sharing drinks of whiskey, as White hands over $50,000 cash to the former champ.

Although in the grand scheme of things, $50,000 is not that much to Conor McGregor, it is still mind-blowing to just see that in cash. It makes one wonder if they were also there to perhaps discuss his next fight.