During this global pandemic, Conor McGregor has been seen donating tons of money to various charities across Ireland. He has raised another $100,000 for first responders and their families, through his Proper 12 Whiskey.

There are a lot of reasons to feel negatively about McGregor, whether it is his pre-fight antics or darker accusations against him. However there can be no overstating how beneficial he has been to very hospitals and first responders during the global health crisis, particularly during the beginning of it. He had donated in the neighborhood of 7 figures to various hospitals and charities throughout Ireland and other parts of Europe. This has allowed for these people to have the equipment needed to properly handling things as the world seemed to be spinning out of control.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Oct 28, 2020 at 8:33am PDT

Conor McGregor Donates $100,000 To “Tunnel to Towers”

It seems that even as things begin to relax around the world, Conor McGregor has not taken his foot off the gas in terms of his philanthropic efforts. According to reports, alongside his Proper 12 Whiskey brand, he has donated an additional $100,000 to the charity “Tunnel to Towers,” bringing his total amount donated this year to an astonishing $1.2 million. This organization provides relief for families of first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Happy First Responder Day ❤️ https://t.co/c6jFWEKhh6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 28, 2020

“First responders are the proper heroes of every community,” McGregor said on Instagram. “Today, and every day, we honour the brave men and women who risk their lives for their communities. For every case of Proper No. Twelve sold around the world, $5 is donated to local First Responders—up to one million dollars annually.”

This donation from Conor McGregor is in addition to the fact that he is selling “One For All” t-shirts on the Proper 12 website, with all of the proceeds going to the “Tunnel to Towers” charity. In addition to that, $5 from every case of his whiskey that is purchased also goes to helping first responders. This is an unbelievably beneficial thing for him to do for these charities.