Conor Mcgregor Reacts To Tragic And Sudden Death Of Kobe Bryant

Conor Mcgregor On Death Of Kobe Bryant: “It’s Just A Very Sad Time”

Indeed the death of legendary NBA champion Kobe Bryant’s death shocked the sports community when it was confirmed yesterday. His 13-year-old daughter also died in a helicopter crash.

MMA community sends their condolences after hearing the tragic news.

Now a former UFC champion Conor Mcgregor who’s still in the USA celebrating his 40-second victory over Donald Cerrone reacts to this news.

Mcgregor attended the Grammy’s 2020, which took place in Staples Centre, home to the Los Angeles Lakers where Bryant spent his entire NBA career.

Speaking with CBS, dual champion Mcgregor shared his thoughts on the passing of Kobe and admitted basketball is not much known in Ireland, also added his impact on basketball transcended the game.

“It’s iconic that I’m here and that he used to play in this arena… I’m very happy to be here but sad at the same time. It’s just a very sad time.” “For me, the first time I ever came to America, Kobe was one of the big stars and one of the men that jumped out. “We don’t really understand basketball back home too much, but Kobe his star transcends sport, and a great man. I would have loved to meet him. It’s a very sad day.”

Conor McGregor on the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant: “It’s iconic that I’m here and that he used to play in this arena… I’m very happy to be here but sad at the same time. It’s just a very sad time.” — @TheNotoriousMMA #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/SOFjWGfoPp — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2020

Mcgregor who’s two kids finally came back to winning column. What’s next for him is unknown.

Who should Mcgregor fight next?