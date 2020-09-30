Carlos Condit has thrown his name in the hat to face Nick Diaz next.

Diaz recently teased a return to mixed martial arts in 2021 and that bit of news led to many fighters offering to face him in his comeback fight.

Condit notably faced Diaz back at UFC 143 in February 2012 for the interim welterweight title and came out on top following a disputed unanimous decision victory. Many observers at the time felt Diaz deserved to win the fight and haven’t let Condit hear the end of it.

That is one of the reasons why Condit is open to running things back with the Stockton native.

“Oh yeah, it was impossible to ignore, especially after the fight,” Condit told MMA Junkie of all the critics of his victory. “Yeah, obviously that’s been a thing and that’s a point of interest. I know people want to see that fight. I know a lot of people want to see that fight. I want to see that fight. I think Nick wants that fight. I don’t know if it’s the next one or what he’s trying to do. But if the stars align, that fight should happen. “That fight is intriguing to me, intriguing to a lot of fans. If I go out there and handle business like I think will on Saturday, that one is definitely in my sight. It’s an interesting matchup, there was controversy, and why not? Why not go out there and settle the score.”

Condit Looking To Return To Win Column

For now, Condit is simply looking to get back into the win column.

The former interim welterweight champion has lost his last five outings and hasn’t won a fight since his TKO win over Thiago Alves back in 2015. He will be looking for a change of fortune when he faces Court McGee at UFC on ESPN 16 this weekend.

“I’m enjoying being out here on fight week again,” Condit added. “The familiarity of the ritual of preparation, the weight cut, and all that. I’m just excited. I have a good opponent. This dude is game, he’s a hard-nose, salty veteran who comes to fight. “I think we’re going to put on a hell of a show. I know he doesn’t take a step back and he comes to throw down. I’m super excited about that.”

Another loss, however, could lead to UFC president Dana White having to start a conversation with Condit.