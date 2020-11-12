A welterweight bout between Carlos Condit and Matt Brown is in the works for the UFC’s upcoming January 30 event.

That’s according to MMA Fighting who report that multiple sources have confirmed Thursday that the pair have verbally agreed to the fight. There is no official UFC announcement as of yet.

It marks the third time that a fight between Condit and Brown has been slated. They were first matched up back in 2013 only for Brown to pull out due to a back injury on the week of the fight.

They were then scheduled to face each other in 2018 only for Brown to tear his ACL on that occasion.

Wish it was all April Fools but I did tear my acl over the weekend. I hope @CarlosCondit gets an opponent and doesn’t have to lose out on the opportunity. We’ll do it for sure when I’m back. #thirdtimeisacharm — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 3, 2018

As stated by Brown, hopefully, the third time is a charm.

Condit Back In The Win Column

It’s certainly a good fight for both competitors — especially Condit more so.

The former interim welterweight champion recently snapped a five-fight losing streak dating back to 2016 following a unanimous decision win over Court McGee last month. He now has the chance to embark on a winning streak for the first time since 2012.

As for Brown, he saw his own win streak snapped recently as “The Immortal” suffered a second-round TKO defeat to Miguel Baeza back in May. Before that, he enjoyed back-to-back knockout wins over Diego Sanchez and Ben Saunders.

There is no scheduled main event for the UFC’s January 30 show as of now.