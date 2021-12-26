 Skip to Content

(Video) PFL’s Clay Collard Gets TKO’d By Yoelvis Gomez For Fourth Straight Boxing Defeat

After a promising start to his professional boxing career, Collard has now suffered four straight defeats in a row after facing a step up in competition.

Clay Collard is not having the best moment in his professional boxing career.

The former UFC fighter and current PFL lightweight took on Yoelvis Gomez in a super welterweight (154 pounds) bout on Christmas day only to suffer a first-round TKO defeat.

While Collard showed plenty of heart, he was ultimately overwhelmed by Gomez who kept peppering him with big shots until the referee called an end to the contest.

You can watch the finish below:

Clay Collard Loses Four In A Row

It marks Collard’s fourth defeat in a row in his professional boxing career.

That is despite having a promising start to the sweet science as he had a 9-2-3 record as of August 2020. However, he would get outpointed in his next three bouts before suffering the second TKO defeat of his career against Gomez to make it a four-fight losing skid.

However, there is no shame in losing to a talented prospect in Gomez who is now 5-0 and proving he is the real deal.

Collard does have some wins in 2021 to look back on, however, as he outpointed former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Joiltn Lutterbach in PFL competition.

With that said, he would lose his most recent outing in August to Raush Manfio in the 2021 PFL lightweight semifinals.

