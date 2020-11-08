UFC veteran Mark “The Hammer” Coleman is on the road to recovery after suffering a heart attack. As reported by his daughter, Coleman still has more tests to go but is recovering well.

Mark Coleman Suffers Heart Attack

Coleman suffered a heart attack over the past weekend. News of the heart attack appeared all over social media and primarily came from Coleman’s daughter.

Prayers for the legend @Markcolemanmma , who is recovering from a heart attack 🙏🏾 Recover like the beast you are brotha. Keep your thoughts on him MMA family. #UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/itv6id2G6T — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) November 8, 2020

“Prayers for the legend (Mark Coleman) @Markcolemanmma , who is recovering from a heart attack. Recover like the beast you are brotha. Keep your thoughts on him MMA family. #UFCVegas13,” wrote Will Harris.

Morgan Coleman Shares News of Mark Recovering

Shortly after, Coleman’s daughter, Morgan took to social media to give an update on her father to the community.

“Stay safe, stay healthy. Stay strong. Team Hammerhouse 4life,” Morgan Coleman wrote. “Thank you for all the kind words and support. Mark Coleman is recovering well from his heart attack but still has more tests to be done. We love you all!”

Coleman also took to social media to share that he is recovering well.

Thank you all I’m doing good ⚒❤️ — Mark Coleman (@Markcolemanmma) November 8, 2020

“Thank you all I’m doing good.” wrote Coleman on Twitter.

Recent Coleman Headlines

Coleman is a UFC Hall of Famer and one of the most honest and transparent members of the sport. Most recently, Coleman made headlines by sharing his courageous story of sexually abused at Ohio State.

Coleman opened up about a dark secret from his early days of fighting. The first fighter who outwrestled Dan Severn shared that the now-deceased Ohio State doctor victimized him sexually. There are more than 100 former students who accused Dr. Richard Strauss of sexual harassment.

He spoke to Sports Illustrated magazine and detailed the past encounters, which is extremely difficult and courageous.

Middle Easy wishes the fastest recovery possible for Mark Coleman and the rest of his family. We have faith that “The Hammer” will smash the road to recovery in no time.