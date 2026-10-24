Colby Thicknesse Hands Asaf Chopurov First Loss By Split Decision At UFC 333 — Highlights

Colby Thicknesse ended Asaf Chopurov’s unbeaten professional run at UFC 333 on Saturday, October 24, earning a split-decision victory in Abu Dhabi. The bantamweights completed all three rounds at Etihad Arena in the final bout of the early preliminary card. It was the Australian’s third consecutive UFC win.

Two judges scored the contest 29-28 for Thicknesse, while the dissenting card favored Chopurov 29-28. The complete in-cage announcement, carried by the promotion’s Spanish-language account, establishes that allocation. The result moves the winner to 10-1 overall and leaves the debuting Russian at 11-1.

Round 1: Guillotine danger and a takedown response

The opening round included close-range exchanges along the fence and a Thicknesse guillotine attempt. Chopurov escaped the submission danger and worked from above before the contest returned to standing range. Chopurov also drove a front kick into the body. During the submission exchange, Thicknesse wrapped his legs high around his opponent’s upper body. In another sequence, the Russian lifted him clear of the canvas before completing a takedown.

Round 2: Thicknesse attacks from the clinch

Thicknesse landed elbows and knees in the clinch during the second round. Mike Beltran refereed.

Those short strikes also feature prominently in the promotion’s separate action reel, with the Australian creating room to strike while the two remained tied up. A separate edit follows a ground scramble, with Thicknesse locking his hands around the waist as Chopurov tried to turn toward him. At range, he connected with combinations instead of relying entirely on submission threats. Chopurov continued trying to close distance and bring the action back toward the fence.

Vean los mejores momentos de la pelea entre Thicknesse vs Chopurov ⚠️@VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/SO4BMZgZ2D — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 24, 2026

Round 3: Both men work through the closing grappling exchanges

The final round brought more takedown and clinch work. Chopurov reached a rear position during one grappling sequence, while Thicknesse worked back upright. Their closing exchanges included elbows and knees at close quarters, and both were still attacking as the last seconds expired. Neither secured a stoppage before the judges were called upon.

An unbeaten newcomer meets a fighter building UFC momentum

Chopurov arrived as a former UAE Warriors bantamweight champion who had defended that belt against Adriano Ramos and Reece McLaren. Both defenses ended in first-round finishes. His first eleven professional appearances had produced five knockout wins and five submissions, making a completed three-round fight a different test from most of his previous victories.

The 24-year-old also brought a lengthy amateur background: the UFC’s pre-fight account listed a 35-1 amateur record and thirteen consecutive wins to close that chapter. His championship experience therefore existed outside the Octagon even though this was his first appearance for the promotion. He entered as a training partner of bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

Thicknesse, 27, had already rebounded from a short-notice loss to Aleksandre Topuria with decision victories over Josias Musasa and Vince Morales. He trains alongside Alexander Volkanovski at Freestyle MMA. Both camps consequently had a connection to a defending champion competing later on the same card, but this matchup itself carried no UFC title.

The previously reported matchup was cleared at the official weigh-ins, where Thicknesse registered 135.5 pounds and Chopurov 136. Chopurov had spent his last five fights under the UAE Warriors banner before joining the UFC. That run now gave way to an opponent with three Octagon appearances already behind him, rather than another regional title defense.