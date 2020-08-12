A fight between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley has been a long time coming. Now that the bout has been made official, the former interim champ vows to leave Woodley knocked out.

The beef between Covington and Woodley is very real, and several years in the making. The two were originally expected to fight once Colby won the interim title, however Woodley would end up losing the belt and the pair never fought. However that is seemingly about to change, as it was revealed earlier this week that the two have verbally agreed to fight on September 19th.

Colby Covington Vows Tyron Woodley Is Getting Knocked Out

Now that the fight is official, Colby Covington has wasted no time promoting the bout. Speaking in a recent interview, he previewed this upcoming bout, saying that he expects the best Tyron Woodley that has been seen in a long time. Nevertheless, he promises that he will be knocking out the former champion.

“I think we are going to see the best Tyron Woodley we’ve ever seen in this fight,” Covington said. “Speaking of his last two fights, those guys, yeah they beat him on the judge’s scorecard; this fight ain’t going to the judge’s scorecards. I’m going to leave no doubt that I am the best welterweight in the world. I’m going to add another world champion to my resume, my long list of an amazing resume I already have. I’m going to finish him, it is not going to the judge’s decision, I promise you that. He will get left unconscious inside that Octagon.” “If Tyron Woodley does not leave the Octagon on September 19th, live on ESPN, on a stretcher, then I didn’t do my job.”

A bout between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley is one of the most anticipated fights in the welterweight division. While there is still a bit to go before it is completely official, fans are buzzing at the thought of it finally coming together.