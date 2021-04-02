Colby Covington Vows To Give LeBron James ‘A Wedgie,’ Slams ‘Embarrassment To Society’ Jake Paul

The beef between Colby Covington and LeBron James seems to never be ending. He discussed that recently, while also giving his thoughts on the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren.

It goes without saying that Covington is one of the most controversial figures in MMA right now. His antics outside the cage have largely blinded people to the skills he has inside of it, simply because he says outlandish and often offensive things.

The most recent example of that came when discussing his training partner Polyana Viana. He made some crude remarks about her that left her disgusted and denying claims that they worked on “bedroom cardio” together.

Jake Paul Is An Embarrassment To Society

Another person who haas a similar fan reaction to Colby Covington, is YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. The younger of the Paul brothers is facing retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren in a boxing match.

Speaking in a recent interview, Colby picked his former co-worker to get the better of the influencer. He says that he wants this to happen so that Ben can silence all of the nonsense trash talking that Jake does.

“Hopefully Ben goes out there and knocks out Jake Paul. I’m just sick of hearing him talk. He’s just running his mouth and there’s no substance behind anything he says,” Covington said. “I think he will (beat Jake Paul). I think he’s just going to put that pressure on him. If he uses the clinch and just ties him up and gets him tired, there’s no doubt he has a better gas tank than Jake Paul, some little YouTuber. “The kid’s a complete joke, he’s an embarrassment to society. He’s an embarrassment to the MMA and boxing world in general. I hope Ben goes out there and shuts his mouth.”

Colby Covington Wants To Give LeBron James A Wedgie

This was not the only interview that Colby Covington recently gave. In another one done at a similar time, he spoke with the Schmo about a variety of topics, including his long-standing beef with NBA superstar LeBron James.

The two have gone back and forth in the media a couple of times, with pretty serious debates about some social issues in the country. However Colby is not done with this beef, and said that if he crosses paths with James, he will give the 6’9 tall basketball player a wedgie of all things.

“That soy boy LeBron knew better. That communist, he’s too busy profiting off of the women working in his sweatshops working to make his apparel over in China,” Covington said. “The guy’s just a piece of s—t. He hates this country that he made all of his money in, and I’m just sick of hearing his voice. If I see that guy, he knows. That’s why he left (Miami) is because of Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. If I ever run into him again, it’s not going to be a good day. I’m definitely going to give him a wedgie.”

Currently Colby Covington does not have a fight booked, with most of the division’s top talents being booked up. It will be interesting to see what he does next.