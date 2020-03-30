Colby Covington: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Is Only Mad Because I ‘Didn’t Want To Flirt With Her’

Colby Covington Says Joanna Jedrzejczyk Is Mad At Him For Rejecting Her

Colby Covington and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have been going back and forth for a while now. According to the welterweight contender, he knows exactly why Joanna has beef with him.

Covington is a controversial and outspoken figure to say the least. His verbal antics have caused a ton of tension in the MMA community, and with his gym in particular. While he has mended bridges with some of his teammates, others remain having bad feelings about him.

Most recently, Colby Covington set his sights on Joanna Jedrzejczyk. He called out the former strawweight champ, which prompted her to respond in a fiery way. Now, speaking in a recent interview Colby opened up about what he believes caused her sudden distaste for him.

“There was never a problem,” Covington said. “I never said anything about Joanna, I never looked at her wrong or anything. One day she came into the gym and started screaming, ‘Ahhhh Colby this and that…ahhh, I hate you,’ and I’m like, ‘What the f–k? What’s your issue?’ I know last week she tried to flirt with me, and I wasn’t giving her the time of day because, let’s be honest, I have standards, and she just doesn’t fit those standards – she’s not a seven-and-a-half and up, and I only message seven-and-a-halves or up. So, she got her feelings a little hurt. The raw American steel and twisted sex appeal of Colby Covington didn’t want to take her on a date, didn’t want to flirt with her and didn’t have any interest, because I’m too busy getting dimes and supermodels to waste my time on some ugly boobie-woman from Poland or whatever.”

To be frank, this is a very on-brand way for Covington to respond to Joanna. However he then took things a bit further, taking shots Jedrzejczyk’s personality. Moreover he made comments about the serious damage she took in her last bout.

“She wants to come and hate me and make me look like the bad guy, but everyone knows that Joanna is not a good person,” Covington said. “She believes in her own hype, she thinks she’s better than life. Nobody is better than anybody, I don’t care what your title is, or how much money you have. It doesn’t mean that you’re better than anybody.” “I did apologize to her. She asked for one, so I gave it. I gave it a week before her title fight. I said, ‘Joanna, I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you have to get your face rearranged, and we’re all going to make a lot of money at mybookie.ag and that’s exactly what happened!’ And it’s still rearranged. I don’t know if you saw the picture the other day, that thing is still black and blue. That thing looks nasty man. That girl should probably never come back to fighting again.”

Colby Covington is certainly not in MMA to makes friends. However this back and forth with Joanna Jedrzejczyk seems to be getting increasingly nasty.