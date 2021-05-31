Colby Covington: Prime Georges St-Pierre Would Be ‘A Very Extremely Easy Fight For Me’

Georges St-Pierre has been able to beat every man that he has ever faced. However Colby Covington says that he would have been the exception, had they fought while GSP was in his prime.

As controversial as he is, it is hard to deny that Covington is one of the best welterweights in the world today. While his antics make some people downplay his skills, when you objectively look at his resume, he is hard to beat.

There are only two men who have been able to get the better of Colby in the Octagon, and he has come to closest to beating welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. In fact, he hopes to do even better when they eventually square off again.

Colby Covington Confident In His Chances Against GSP

As much as Colby Covington believes he is the best 170lb fighter in the world today, there is little argument to the sentiment that Georges St-Pierre is the greatest welterweight of all time. However Colby believes that this is only because GSP did not fight him.

Speaking in a recent appearance on the MMA Roasted Podcast, Colby made it clear that he would have easily beaten a prime GSP. While he respects the Canadian for being ahead of his time, “Chaos” believes he has skills that would have given St-Pierre trouble, even when he was champ.

“I don’t think I could beat Georges St-Pierre – I know I’d beat St-Pierre,” Covington said (h/t MMAJunkie). “He was able to take a lot of guys down and hold them down and ground and pound. He’s not taking me down. My cardio is completely different. I’ve never been taken down in the UFC octagon, so he’s not going to be the first. “Georges St-Pierre – his striking was very basic, very kindergarten. He didn’t have a lot of tricks. He just had that really good jab, but that’s pretty easy to counter if you’re moving your head and using footwork,” Covington added. “I think Georges St-Pierre would have been a very extremely easy fight for me. He was ahead of his time. There were a lot of guys that time that were one-dimensional. They were either strikers or they were wrestlers, but they weren’t good at blending both.”

What do you make of these recent remarks from Colby Covington? How would he do against Georges St-Pierre, if they were both in their primes?