Colby Covington Dismisses Leon Edwards As Viable Contender, Gives Out ‘Awards’ To Dustin Poirier & Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington has taken aim at Leon Edwards, Khamzat Chimaev, Dustin Poirier, and Jorge Masvidal.

Covington is coming off a close but unanimous decision loss to Kamaru Usman in their rematch. It was Covington’s second bid at the undisputed UFC Welterweight Championship. The rematch took place back in November in the main event of UFC 268 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Now that his rivalry with Usman is done, at least for now, Covington has plenty of potential options. Of course, he has shown no hesitation in ruffling the feathers of the possible opposition.

Colby Covington Not Sold On Leon Edwards

Many within the MMA community believe that Leon Edwards is deserving of the next 170-pound title opportunity given he’s gone 9-0, 1 NC in his last 10 outings. Colby Covington told The Schmo that he doesn’t think Edwards is deserving of the next title shot.

“Edwards Scissorhands hasn’t earned anything. He needs to go run it back with the guy he kept eye-gouging [Belal Muhammad] and should’ve been DQed from. So, that guy hasn’t earned anything. He hasn’t won these top-level contender fights to earn a title shot. So, he’s still got a lot of work to do and he’s a nobody. Nobody knows who he is. People know him more for Edwards Scissorhands and Leon Scott than they do his actual first name.”

‘Chaos’ Not Impressed By Chimaev

Covington was then asked about the rise of Khamzat Chimaev. The former interim welterweight titleholder believes Chimaev’s resume leaves a lot to be desired.

“He needs a couple of ranked wins, a couple top-ten ranked wins. Has any of the guys he’s fought in the UFC, are they even still in the UFC? Yeah, they’re not ranked. I mean, who knows if they’re even still in the UFC. Come on man, let’s start beating some top-level real competition and then we can start talking about fighting the best fighter in the entire world. So, you know he earns his way up there he’ll get his ass spanking and get kicked right back to the bottom.”

Awards For Poirier & Masvidal

There is no love lost between Covington and his former American Top Team training partners Poirier and Masvidal. “Chaos” has two not-so-pleasant year-end awards for his former teammates.

“We got two year-end awards here today. We got the tap trophy and the nap trophy. The tap trophy goes to Dustin Soyrier, Louisiana swamp trash. Congratulations Dustin, you tapped. “I mean, there was a lot of great taps this year but the way you quit and put your head on the mat and got tapped out like a little b*tch that you are, that was amazing. So, all that reckless talk about you saying it was on sight, this and that, name the sight b*tch. “Let’s do this, man. Bring your Jezebel of a wife, bring that little kid you use as a prop and let’s run this. Stop scamming people with your fake charity and let’s fight, man. You’ve gotta be held accountable.” “We have the nap award. This is a very prestigious award because the nap award, it’s very special because not a lot of people get to take a nap in the Octagon. This goes to ‘Street Judas’ the fragile guy, Jorge Masvidal. You’re welcome ‘Street Judas,’ you got the nap award.”

Time will tell who the UFC matches Covington up against next. One thing’s for certain, and that’s UFC matchmakers won’t exactly have a hard time finding someone who is at odds with “Chaos.”