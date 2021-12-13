Colby Covington Calls Dustin Poirier An ‘Amateur-Level’ Lightweight Scrub After UFC 269

Colby Covington has gone scorched-earth on Dustin Poirier following UFC 269.

This past Saturday night (Dec. 11), Poirier challenged Charles Oliveira for the UFC Lightweight Championship. The title fight headlined UFC 269 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Oliveira retained his gold with a third-round submission finish.

Covington is well aware of what transpired and he has jumped on “The Diamond” over the defeat. There is bad blood between “Chaos” and Poirier. The two men used to be training partners at American Top Team but things went south after Covington trashed Poirier’s wrestling abilities ahead of a Sept. 2019 title bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Colby Covington Rips Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington appeared as a guest on Submission Radio and he unloaded on Poirier, claiming “The Diamond” has been trying to take the easy way out by cutting down to 155 pounds.

“You look at this bully that fought last night, Dustin Soyrier, Louisiana swamp trash, he said a lot of things too in the media. Now he’s saying that he might come up to 170. He wants to fight in a real man’s weight class. “So, this is another personal fight. These are different type of fights, man. This isn’t about the rankings, this is about personal grudges and being held accountable for your actions. He said, ‘It’s on sight when I see you,’ in the media, it’s this and that. “He’s talking this big game like he’s a street fighter, he’s some badass fighter. So, stop cutting all that weight, Dustin. Come up to the real man’s weight class, welterweight, and let’s do this, man. You talk too much sh*t. “You could bring your little Jezebel of a wife, bring that little prop you use as a kid, bring the whole Louisiana swamp trash family and let’s do this, man. Stop cutting all that weight, stop being a bully.”

Covington went on to say that while he thought about stirring the pot with Poirier just before UFC 269, he ultimately decided it wouldn’t have been worth his time.

“I was tempted but then I was like, ‘You know what? I got better things to do right now than worry about some little lightweight scrub who can’t hold my wet jockstrap. So, I realized that my life was a lot better here in Miami hanging out with my mamacitas and just enjoying life and not even worrying about fighting or some amateur-level lightweight fighter that’s fighting. So, it didn’t matter to me I don’t pay attention to anything he does.”

Covington was last seen in action back in November. He challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Title in a rematch. Covington fell short, losing the fight via unanimous decision to close out UFC 268 in New York City.