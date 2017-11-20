MMA Rundown

Watch: Colby Covington compares Fabricio Werdum attacking him with boomerang to Hitler

·
0 0 305 0
Colby Covington has ideas
Share15
+1

Well we all knew this was coming in. Even Colby Covington knows when you’re locked in a public relations battle the best defense is to bring up Nazis. Wait what?

The good old “get smacked in the face by a boomerang, play the Nazi card” angle.

Let’s peak at Colby Covington compare his problems with talking shit to Brazilians to Hitler? World War 2? The Holocaust?!?!?

MIDDLEEASY @MIDDLEEASY
Share15
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

Fabricio Werdum boomerang
MMA Rundown

Colby Covington roommate
MMA Rundown

Comments

comments