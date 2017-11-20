Watch: Colby Covington compares Fabricio Werdum attacking him with boomerang to Hitler

Well we all knew this was coming in. Even Colby Covington knows when you’re locked in a public relations battle the best defense is to bring up Nazis. Wait what?

The good old “get smacked in the face by a boomerang, play the Nazi card” angle.

Let’s peak at Colby Covington compare his problems with talking shit to Brazilians to Hitler? World War 2? The Holocaust?!?!?

"You're condoning violence because of free speech. That's fascism. Know who else believed in fascism? Hitler." – Covington on people criticizing him for pressing charges on Werdum. #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/AxDJNfnJW2 — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) November 20, 2017