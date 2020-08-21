Earlier in the week, Ryan Bader spoke about the state of the light heavyweight division. He mentioned that since Jon Jones vacated the UFC’s 205lb title, that it opened up the chance of Bellator having the greatest light heavyweight fighter on the planet. For Bellator President Scott Coker, he doubled down on that notion and believes that Bellator has a better light heavyweight division than the UFC.

Jones Vacates 205lb Title

Jon Jones has recently vacated the UFC’s light heavyweight championship. With that, the 205lb division has been rocked to its core. Sources revealed to ESPN, that Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz will take place at UFC 253 for the vacant belt. Furthermore, Jon is set on leaving the light heavyweight division in order to pursue glory at heavyweight.

Scott Coker on Bellator Having the Best Light Heavyweight Roster

With Jones out of the picture, who is the current best 205lb fighter on the planet? Asking Bellator champion Ryan Bader, he believes that the best light heavyweight on the planet is on the Bellator roster. And, so does Bellator President Scott Coker.

“Listen, with Jon Jones moving up to heavyweight, I think we have the best 205-pound weight class on the planet with (Ryan) Bader, Gegard wants to move up, we have (Lyoto) Machida, and we have Corey Anderson now,” Coker said. “We have a bunch of killers in that weight class. To me, we have a great roster of fights for him (Corey Anderson) – and even Phil Davis. I mean, we’ll be able to put some great fights together, and I’m excited about that division.”

Ranking the Bellator vs UFC Rosters

With that being said, the UFC still has Dominick Reyes, Jan Blachowicz, Thiago Santos, and more. Plus, there’s rising prospects such as Jiri Prochazka and Johnny Walker.

As far as ranking the competitors next to each other, that’s a debate that can be settled by fans of the sport. Is it Bellator? Or, does the UFC have the better 205lb roster.