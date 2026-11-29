Cody Haddon will face Chris Gutierrez at UFC 335, adding a matchup between an Australian newcomer with two Octagon wins and a veteran returning from more than a year away. UFC Australia and New Zealand confirmed the pairing in a November 25 announcement.

The promotion’s accompanying artwork identifies it as a bantamweight contest. The event takes place December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas; the December 13 date on the Australian announcement reflects the following day in that region.

Haddon Returns After His Macau Stoppage

Haddon last competed on May 30, when he stopped Aoriqileng with strikes at 2:11 of the second round in Macau. That performance followed his unanimous-decision victory over Dan Argueta in October 2024, leaving him unbeaten in his first two UFC appearances despite the extended interval between them.

The 27-year-old earned his contract through Dana White’s Contender Series, submitting Billy Brand with a first-round rear-naked choke in August 2024. His UFC profile credits him with a seven-fight winning streak and identifies Steve Erceg as the opponent responsible for his only professional defeat, a decision in 2021.

Based at Luistro Combat Academy, the Western Australian has won by both knockout and submission. The promotion lists six knockout victories and two submissions, alongside one decision, on a 9-1 professional record. Gutierrez presents a different experience level from his first two UFC opponents, having made his promotional debut in November 2018.

That Macau performance also appears in the UFC’s bantamweight record book: Haddon connected on 81.4 percent of his significant-strike attempts, the highest listed single-fight accuracy with at least fifty attempts. It supplies a concrete measure of the efficiency behind his most recent finish.

Another Aussie athlete added to #UFC335! WA's Cody Haddon vs Chris Gutierrez 👊 pic.twitter.com/XlP3Hpu4xz — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 25, 2026

Gutierrez Faces Another Emerging Bantamweight

Gutierrez’s most recent appearance was a unanimous-decision loss to Farid Basharat at UFC 320 on October 4, 2025. The December booking therefore brings him back after a layoff of roughly fourteen months. Before that setback, he beat John Castaneda by split decision in April 2025 and Quang Le by unanimous decision in August 2024.

The 34-year-old’s current UFC profile lists a 22-6-2 overall record. Nine of his victories have come by knockout and twelve by decision, with one submission. Those totals contrast with Haddon’s greater proportion of stoppages, although neither man’s historical finishing rate establishes how their upcoming contest will unfold.

His experience includes a first-round knockout of former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 281. He subsequently went the distance in defeats to Pedro Munhoz and Song Yadong, the latter over five rounds. Those assignments give the Australian an opponent who has already faced established names across different stages of the division.

The official measurements give Haddon a two-inch reach advantage, 69 inches to 67, despite Gutierrez being two inches taller. The matchup thus pairs different physical dimensions as well as different lengths of UFC service.

The Las Vegas card is headlined by Charles Oliveira defending the BMF title against Diego Lopes. Alex Pereira meets Sergei Pavlovich in a five-round heavyweight co-main event. The arena describes UFC 335 as the promotion’s year-ending card, placing Haddon’s next step and Gutierrez’s return on the same major December bill.