Cody Garbrandt Wants Sean O’Malley Next: ‘I Really Want To Whoop His Ass’

In the ever-looming ‘Suga Show Sweepstakes’, Cody Garbrandt wants next.

Sean O’Malley is coming off a widely successful year in 2021. ‘Suga’ would have it more than sweet, getting three KO’s in a row. O’Malley wouldn’t just make it rain with punches, he’d also make it rain in money. He’d get $150,000 in bonuses in his trio of wins.

Not everybody had the best of times, however. For former UFC Champion Cody Garbrandt, he’d go 0-2 this year. He’d get ‘No Love’ at 135 or 125, being shut down by Rob Font and knocked out by Kai Kara-France.

What’s Next?

Unlucky in his flyweight debut, it looks Garbrandt is considering a move back up to 135. He’s looking to get back in the win column, and what would be a sweeter win than beating his rival, ‘Suga’?

“There’s a lot of good matchups. Sean O’Malley, I really want to whoop his ass. “Garbrandt said on the Rolling With The Homies Podcast (h/t: MMAJunkie). “That’s a fight that’s looming. Hopefully, that could possibly be my next one. I want that fight so I’d like to stay at 35. “He might fight me now because I’m not in the rankings at 35 and he’s ranked so that’ll be a good fight. You got to respect his skills, he leveled up a little bit with the Raulian fight, caught him early on, but we know that. The only way he was gonna win was catching him early on and he did that. He did his job, hats off to him. He’s now in the rankings so I have to go back up to 35 and whoop his ass, but we’ll decide, we’ll figure it out.”

Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt have been bickering online and even offline for a while now. The two would square off at the UFC 269 press conference earlier this month. ‘No Love’ and ‘Suga’ would talk more trash to each other than their actual opponents.

Garbrandt Felt Great At 125

While a fight with O’Malley at 135 sounds enticing, Garbrandt might not be done at flyweight. Unsuccessful in his debut there, he still felt fine fighting at that smaller weight class. It was just a bad night for the former bantamweight king.

“Like I said, I felt great at 125,” Garbrandt added. “I think that’s something I have to decide, whether I – 35, 25, I feel great at both. I think if I went to 35, I would do things a little differently. Keep my weight up throughout the camp.”

Garbrandt’s future might be up in the air, but a grudge match with Sean O’Malley would guarantee to be fireworks.