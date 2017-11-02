Video: Cody Garbrandt Finally Releases the TJ Dillashaw Knockout Footage

The legend is real. The snake has been struck down.

Check out some grainy footage that would put the Blair Witch Project to shame, and see if you can make out TJ Dillashaw getting dropped by Cody “No Love” Garbrandt.

This guy is a liar he said I never koed him, that there is no video! Also that he has never took PEDs and he never cheap shotted a former teammate stealing his dream from under him! Fuck you @tjdillashaw hey @danawhite get that Knockout Bonus Check, I'm ready to collect it!! #ISpeakFacts A post shared by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove) on Nov 2, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

I’ll be honest here, I love everything about this. The grainy footage, the fact you cannot really tell if it’s even Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw sparring, how debatable the knockdown is, this is perfect promotional fodder. This tape does nothing but increase your questions as a fan.

You have to give Cody and his team tons of props for waiting this long to release the footage. Talk about the long con. This is a master stroke. Wait until the day before weigh ins to release the footage that has been debated for months? That’s maximizing your impact.

God damn it, if Cody Garbrandt, with one Instagram post, hasn’t made UFC 217 all about him. Well played, good sir.

(h/t: Damon Martin)