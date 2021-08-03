Cody Garbrandt Warns Sean O’Malley ‘I’ll Be Back’ After Accepting Flyweight Debut

Cody Garbrandt is set to make his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France in December. However he was sure to let Sean O’Malley know that he is not forgetting about their beef.

Garbrandt was talking about making a run for the flyweight title since before he lost four out of his last fights. However after losing a one-sided decision to Rob Font earlier this year, it made sense that the time was now, which is why he accepted a bout with Kai Kara-France, for December.

However No Love wanted to make it clear that he has not given up on his rivalry with Sean O’Malley. He posted to his Instagram to mock the bantamweight prospect, saying that he would be back to settle the score with O’Malley, after he gets the 125lb title.

“Don’t worry Suga I’ll be back after I grab this strap, maybe you’ll be in the top 15 by then ?? 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️” Garbrandt wrote.

The Rivalry Between Cody Garbrandt and Sean O’Malley

It is hard to pinpoint exactly when Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt first began having beef. However the biggest moment one can point to, is after Sean tried to say his KO over Eddie Wineland was better than the one Cody scored over Raphael Assuncao when they both fought at UFC 250.

Since then, the two have traded words on social media and in post-fight interviews. However the timing did not exactly make sense for either man to be booked against each other, at that moment in their respective careers.

Time will tell if Cody Garbrandt is able to get the flyweight title like he says, although Brandon Moreno seems down to give him the chance. Regardless, it seems like it would be a huge missed opportunity in the sport if he and Sean O’Malley never met in the Octagon.