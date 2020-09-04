Recent reports have announced that Cody Garbrandt has tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the positive test, Garbrandt remains confident that he will be able to face UFC Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, at UFC 255.

Garbrandt COVID-19 Report

The original report of Cody’s news came from AGFight, which is a Portuguese new site. Here’s an excerpt from the report in regard to Garbrandt’s positive test.

“At the age of 29, the representative of the Alpha Male academy tested positive at the beginning of the week and, due to having mild symptoms (such as headache), he remains isolated pending the result of new exams until he is considered able to return to training,” via AGFight.

Since losing his bantamweight championship in 2017, Garbrandt was unable to get a win inside the Octagon. In fact, he has knocked out in three straight fights after. However, Cody’s remarkable one-punch knockout over Raphael Assuncao, at UFC 250 got fans back on his side. While the win was impressive, it came during an unfortunate time. Now, the UFC’s bantamweight division is as stack as it’s ever been. So, even the big KO wasn’t enough to get Garbrandt a title shot.

Starting Fresh

Now, Cody entered the UFC’s flyweight division. A territory that’s unmarked for Cody. However, he always knew that he could comfortably make the weight drop.

In the past, Cody also touched on not needing to re-invent the wheel to get back to his winning ways. But, getting out of his comfort zone and reassessing his skillset has helped him tremendously. Furthermore, Garbrandt expressed that he loves the sport and relishes fighting. And, that his life would feel incomplete without it.

Perhaps the new version of Grabrandt will help him seek results similar to his last highlight-reel knockout. And, maybe the drop-down to flyweight will be the birth of a new renaissance.