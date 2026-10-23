Cody East Details Shared Josh Hokit Camp Ahead Of Gane Title Fight

Cody East has been sharing rounds with Josh Hokit while the Jackson Wink teammates prepare for different combat sports. East told Bare Knuckle Bowker that he is helping with MMA sparring and getting bare-knuckle-rules work in return before facing Ike Villanueva in Biloxi.

East backs Hokit, but expects difficult moments

Asked about Hokit’s challenge to Ciryl Gane, East predicted a stoppage victory for his teammate but did not present it as a straightforward assignment. His assessment came from their recent work together, rather than an announced change to either fighter’s plans.

East said:

He's not going to quit. He's going to press the pace.

He also cautioned:

It's not going to be easy, but there'll be some scary moments.

He believes a Hokit championship would help rebuild the gym’s standing. His own ambition is to bring a bare-knuckle belt back to the same team; neither outcome has happened yet.

Hokit is scheduled to challenge Gane for the heavyweight championship at UFC 334 on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The booking gives the camp a different timetable from East’s October 23 assignment, with the MMA title fight still three weeks away.

The UFC’s announcement explained how the division reached this point: Tom Aspinall vacated while dealing with another setback involving his injured right eye, and Gane moved from interim to undisputed champion. Gane had knocked out Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250. Hokit stopped Derrick Lewis on that card to collect his fourth Octagon victory. Those are the established stakes behind East’s prediction, not evidence that the challenger has already solved the champion.

East’s own assignment comes first in Biloxi

BKB has framed East’s fight with Villanueva as a retirement-party challenge. In a separate video released by BKB, East said he had watched Villanueva as he was beginning his own career and now intended to prevent a successful send-off. He expressed respect for what the veteran had contributed while making clear that he was not ready to leave competition himself.

East also suggested a defeat could persuade Villanueva to compete again rather than finish on a loss. That remains a prediction about his opponent’s response, not an official announcement of another fight or a confirmed change to Villanueva’s retirement plans.

Cody East plans to spoil the retirement party for Ike LIVE OCT 23 at 7 PM CT | 🎟️ Get tickets at https://t.co/GBzGgysTnE pic.twitter.com/7AXsRdV6X6 — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) October 22, 2026

Their bridgerweight contest is part of Bally’s Fightnight by BKB at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi in Mississippi. The official weigh-in report lists East at 223.8 pounds and Villanueva at 225.4. BKB identifies Villanueva as a former world champion, giving East an experienced opponent before any discussion of a future championship opportunity.

The same release lists Jarod Grant against Pantera Guerrero as the super lightweight main event and Cub Hawkins against Rowdy Montgomery at middleweight. The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, on Bally Sports Live and EstrellaTV FAST channels.