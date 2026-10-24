Cody East Says He Never Saw Gable Steveson Spar Before UFC 331

Cody East says he never saw Gable Steveson spar at Jackson Wink before the Olympic champion’s UFC 331 defeat. Speaking with Donagh Corby in an interview published October 23, East described seeing some wrestling but very little participation in group classes.

That is East’s account of what he witnessed, not proof that Steveson never sparred anywhere. He described private coaching and mitt work, while arguing that responding to an opponent’s punches is a different test.

Cody East Offers To Help Steveson Prepare

“He’s very talented and skilled, but you’ve got to get punched in the face a few times”

East offered to spar with him, believing both men could improve. For Steveson, he emphasized protecting his head and moving off the line of attack. He expected changes rather than dismissing his potential. His criticism concerned preparation under live pressure, not Steveson’s wrestling credentials or physical ability.

The Knockout And Its Coaching Aftermath

The defeat prompting that discussion came against Sean Sharaf at UFC 331 in Los Angeles on September 19. Sharaf landed a left hook near the center of the cage, dropping Steveson almost immediately. Referee Frank Trigg stopped the heavyweight contest at 12 seconds of the opening round at Crypto.com Arena.

Steveson left before the official announcement, leading to a separate explanation from his corner. In his September 21 statement, Jon Jones accepted responsibility for taking him backstage. Jones said his immediate concern was checking on his friend and acknowledged he had not previously faced that situation as a cornerman.

Jones also publicly maintained his support for Steveson’s future in the heavyweight division. Sharaf subsequently told Damon Martin he had shaken hands with both men and was unconcerned about their absence during the announcement. That account addressed the post-fight interaction, not the preparation East now questions.

On the opposite side, Eric Nicksick described a late corner call after Sharaf’s planned cornerman became unavailable. He said his prior familiarity with Sharaf helped, but rejected the idea of an elaborate last-minute tactical overhaul. His account included a brief earlier discussion at the UFC Performance Institute and reviewing footage backstage. Nicksick was warming up Edmen Shahbazyan when UFC staff approached him about the assignment. He said he discovered Sharaf’s request among unfamiliar text messages after a failed attempt to reach him by phone.

East brings a training-partner’s perspective to that wider coaching discussion. His recent work with Josh Hokit has involved exchanging MMA sparring for preparation under bare-knuckle rules. That separate camp report does not establish Steveson’s schedule or announce a comeback opponent.