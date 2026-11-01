Cody Durden Withstands Late Rally To Beat Ode Osbourne At UFC Vegas 123 (Highlights)

Cody Durden survived Ode’ Osbourne’s third-round rally to earn a unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. All three judges scored their flyweight contest 29-28 for the American, whose early wrestling work proved enough to get him through the final five minutes at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

Their October 31 meeting occupied the main-card slot before Randy Brown’s welterweight co-main event against Jacobe Smith. Luana Santos had just beaten Yana Santos on the same card, while Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan were scheduled to close the show.

Both flyweights had registered 126 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins, meeting the allowance for their three-round, non-title bout.

Round 1: Durden escapes a guillotine and attacks the back

Durden changed levels early and took Osbourne to the mat, but first had to free his neck from a guillotine threat. Once safe, he landed ground strikes and moved onto the back with a body triangle. Osbourne defended the rear-naked choke during the hand fight, then tried rolling out of danger. That movement exposed him to a Scottish twister. There was no tap, and Durden switched to mount to pursue a stoppage with punches instead. Osbourne’s sweep finally broke that sequence, allowing him to finish the round on top rather than being stopped.

Ufff vean cómo se tuerce 👀#UFCVegas123 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/76fIueP6aB — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 1, 2026

Round 2: Repeated takedowns blunt Osbourne’s offense

Osbourne initially resisted a single-leg and landed right hands while Durden kept working. The American eventually rolled into top position, established side control and reached a crucifix. Osbourne escaped to his feet and landed a front kick to the body. Durden answered with a jab and countered punches with an overhand right, before a body kick pushed him backward. Another takedown followed, but Osbourne stood again. After separating, the Jamaican stepped in with a knee and punches. Durden landed an inside low kick, an overhand right and another late takedown.

Round 3: Osbourne reverses the grappling exchanges

An inside low kick greeted Durden in the third. He threw an overhand right and shot again, but Osbourne turned the takedown into top position and punched the body. The Jamaican reached the back with both hooks while the tiring American defended. With two minutes remaining, that position gave Osbourne time to work, but his right hands did not produce a finish. Durden stayed defensively secure and returned to his feet near the horn.

A needed rebound after July’s submission defeat

Durden’s previous appearance ended with Alessandro Costa submitting him by rear-naked choke at UFC 329 in July. He had beaten Jafel Filho by unanimous decision in April, but lost a decision to Nyamjargal Tumendemberel the month before. This result therefore gave him a second victory in four appearances during 2026, rather than extending an existing winning run. His April success had stopped a four-fight losing streak stretching back to Joshua Van in December 2024. Jose Ochoa and Allan Nascimento also beat him during that run, both finishing him in the second round. That grappling-first approach fits his wrestling background: he won two Georgia high-school state championships before starting fight training in Atlanta in 2014.

Después de tres intensos rounds, el ganador por decisión unánime es Cody Durden⚠️#UFCVegas123 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/m0EQXVyGKE — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 1, 2026

There was also unfinished business between the opponents. Osbourne had withdrawn from their original UFC 329 booking, leaving Durden to face a replacement on that July card. Saturday finally put the two together after that earlier matchup fell through.

Osbourne’s route here included a different kind of interruption. His February decision loss to Alibi Idiris was overturned to a no-contest after Idiris violated the UFC’s anti-doping policy. The Jamaican had also lost a unanimous decision to Steve Erceg in August 2025, after stopping Luis Gurule in the second round that April.

That Gurule finish illustrated the threat he brought into this assignment: six of his 13 pre-fight victories came by knockout, with four more by submission and eight ending in the first round.