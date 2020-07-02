Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa hate each other, and it’s no secret. Now, it’s been revealed by Joe Rogan that both Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa will be coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter” when the show returns. While the show is in desperate need of a spark to boost ratings, coach Eric Albarracin believes that Adesanya and Costa’s intensity could make for the best season in TUF history.

The return of The Ultimate Fighter, which last aired its 28th season in late 2018, is not a surprise. UFC president Dana White revealed earlier this year that the promotion was working on it. However, the announcement of the coaches is usually what gets fans excited for the newest season of the program.

Eric Albarracin Speaks on Newest TUF Season

Costa’s coach, Eric Albarracin, recently spoke to MMA Junkie. During the conversation, Coach Eric spoke about the newest season of TUF and how it could be the greatest in the show’s history. Especially due to the long and heated beef between the Middleweights.

“That’s gonna be the greatest ‘Ultimate Fighter’ in history, if not the greatest middleweight title fight in history. Because ‘The Eraser’ Paulo Costa, ‘Borrachinha’ (is) 13-0, 12 knockouts vs. ‘The Last Stylebender’ 19-0, we all know he’s the 185-pound champ, we all know they’re at each other’s throats,” said coach Eric. “He called him Ricky Martin in Australia and I always say, ‘Yeah, he looks like Ricky Martin but he hits like Mike Tyson.’ I can’t wait to see these guys (coach) a whole season. Who’s not gonna want to watch that? These guys at each other’s throats. By the end of the season, it’s gonna be a level 10 type of intensity between those guys.”

Chasing Greatness

With both men hating each other, the grudge will make for excellent television. However, fans would most likely agree that it would be tough to top TUF 10 featuring the late Kimbo Slice.

Do fans agree with coach Eric that it’ll be the greatest season in TUF history?