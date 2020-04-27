Coach Expects ‘Fired Up’ Donald Cerrone To Finish Anthony Pettis At UFC 249

Cerrone Ready To Open Can Of Whoop-Ass

Fans will get to witness a fired up Donald Cerrone next month.

Cerrone takes on Anthony Pettis in a rematch in the UFC 249 featured prelim bout on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. “Cowboy” is coming off a quick 40-second defeat to Conor McGregor in January and has lost his last three in a row.

Given the fact that he also lost his first meeting with Pettis back in 2013, the former title challenger has more reasons that one to make a statement at UFC 249.

And according to Syndicate MMA head coach John Wood, Cerrone is ready to open a can of whoop-ass.

“From what I see, he’s pretty much the same,” Wood told MMA Fighting. “Whoever you put in there (with him) he’s ready to fight. I think anytime you lose to somebody, there’s always a little revenge factor going into it to try to get that back. That may be in the back of his head. I’m positive this fight’s going to go a little bit different. “I know right now that he’s fired up coming off a couple of losses. He wants to get back there and in the winner’s and he’s definitely saying, doing the right things. I believe you’re gonna see a fired up Cowboy ready to open up a can of whoop-ass, that’s for sure.”

Pettis will also be looking to make a statement.

“Showtime” is currently on a two-fight losing streak and is coming off his first-ever submission defeat after losing to Carlos Diego Ferreira in January. When two fighters are looking to snap a losing streak, it could potentially create a Fight of the Night encounter.

And unsurprisingly, Wood expects Cerrone to get the win. However, he expects a finish as well.

“I don’t think it goes the distance and I think Donald gets his hand raised,” Wood added. “There’s multiple ways (Donald can win). A lot of people think of Cowboy just being this striking guy and his striking is amazing, but he is so slick on the ground. His wrestling is good, his grappling is sick, his submissions are slick. He can win it anywhere: a dogfight, going the distance. “I don’t see this going the full three rounds and I definitely see Donald winning it.”