Clay Guida Still Has Sights Set On A Rematch With Nate Diaz

Clay Guida remains interested in a second showdown with Nate Diaz.

Back in Jan. 2009, Guida and Diaz shared the Octagon at UFC 94. The bout went the distance and Guida earned the split decision victory. It was a solid fight that earned both men “Fight of the Night” bonuses.

Clay Guida vs. Nate Diaz 2?

Guida appeared on The MMA Hour and was asked by Ariel Helwani if he’s still pursuing a second clash with the Stockton Native. Guida made it clear that he’d welcome that fight with open arms.

“That’s very fair to say. I doubt Nate’s gonna get this. He’s probably gonna laugh at it if he does but absolutely. It could’ve went either way, it was a split decision. We wrestled, we boxed, I spiked him, he kicked me, punched me. It was an awesome fight, it was 10 or 11 years ago. The Diaz brothers are some of the most exciting fighters to watch, they always have been. I’ll go up to 170 and fight him. He’s got long range and volume. We’ll kick his legs out, we’ll put on a great fight. Nate, hope you get this buddy. I’ll give you a second chance if you want it.”

Back in 2018, Guida and Diaz were involved in an incident during a Combate Americas event. Diaz allegedly shoved Guida into a metal barrier, causing a cut on his lip.

Guida is coming off a big come from behind victory against Leonardo Santos. After seemingly coming close to being finished in the first round, “The Carpenter” weathered the storm and began his comeback. He ended up submitting Santos, which was shocking given that Santos is a multiple-time world champion in BJJ.