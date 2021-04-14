Boxing Star Claressa Shields Set To Make MMA Debut On June 10

From the boxing ring to the PFL cage, Claressa Shields now has a name and a date for her epic crossover into MMA.

PFL officials announced on Wednesday that Shields will take on 10-fight veteran Brittney Elkin (3-6-1) at a PFL event on June 10th. The marquee card will take place in Atlantic City. It will kick off things as the PFL 2021 regular season premiere.

“This is my main focus!” said Shields. “June 10th it’s time to step in the cage and put my hardwork to the test!”

Shields may be a newcomer to the world of mixed martial arts, but she is no stranger to fighting. She is amped up and ready to challenge herself beyond the ropes of the boxing ring.

Adding New Weapons

The “GWOAT” began her MMA journey in December. Shields traveled over to Jackson Wink MMA academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She unlocked more weapons in a vast arsenal she has never used before.

In her visits, Shields would be mentored by former UFC Champions Jon Jones and Holly Holm.

The Cross-Over

Despite the lack of experience in everything except the boxing aspect, Shields would sign with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) last December. She would reveal that she would double-dip, competing in both MMA and boxing in 2021.

Shields last defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire in the boxing ring last March, to become an undisputed two-division world champion. A month after decisioning Dicaire, she has now signed to fight Brittney Elkin, being her first time in the cage.

“MMA Debut is set! I’ve fought for the legacy in boxing long enough! I’m ready to make some real money while I go for more legacy. Boxing holla at me when the money is right.”

How will Shields do in her crossover to MMA?