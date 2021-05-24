Claressa Shields Plans To Use ‘Bazooka Left Hand’ To Stop BJJ Of Brittney Elkin In MMA Debut

It is not a secret that Brittney Elkin will be looking to use her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to stop Claressa Shields in her MMA debut. However the Olympic boxing says that Elkin has another thing coming if she expects an easy out in their fight.

Transfer intrigued at the prospect of Shields making the move from boxing to MMA. After all, the 26-year-old was an Olympic champion, and undefeated as a pro, while still being young enough to pick up some of the requisite skills needed to be successful in this new sport.

This excitement was only amplified, when it was discovered that she was going to be training at Jackson-Winklejohn MMA, alongside the likes of Jon Jones, and fellow former boxer Holly Holm. There is no question that this gym would be able to properly get her prepared for the grappling aspects of mixed martial arts.

BJJ Won’t Stop Claressa Shields

In her MMA debut, Claressa Shields will be facing off against Britney Elkin on PFL’s June 10th card. This is a fairly big test for her right off the bat, given the fact the Elkin is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt, who has claimed that she would be able to beat Claressa within 15 seconds.

Speaking in the recent interview, the Olympic boxer made it clear that this is not something that she’s overly concerned about. She said that she has dynamite in her hands, and that if Britney thinks that this will be a quick night at the office, she is sorely mistaken.

“I don’t really have any prediction because it’s my first fight, but I do plan on going in there and really fight,” Shields said. “I saw an interview where Brittney Elkin said that she wants to make me a 15-second highlight reel, like she wants to go out there and knock me out in 15 seconds, and I was just thinking to myself ‘B–ch in your dreams. In your wildest dreams.’ “I wasn’t going to talk trash before the fight, because I don’t feel like I have that right because it’s my first fight in MMA,” Shields continued. “I think she’s probably feeling like ‘Oh I’m a brown belt in Jiu-Jitsu, she’s a boxer. She’s going to be scared of me.’ I ain’t scared of nothing or nobody, and I hope she don’t underestimate me because it will be a quick night. It will be a quick night if she underestimates me because these hands are fireworks. I have a bazooka left hand… “She thinks she’s going to go out there, and take me down to the ground, and I’m just going to let her, and she’s going to grab me and some type of arm bar or ankle lock or some s–t like that. That’s what she wants. I just think if she’s only preparing for 15 seconds inside the cage with me, she’s under preparing.”

