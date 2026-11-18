Ciryl Gane has climbed four places to eighth in the UFC’s men’s pound-for-pound rankings after retaining his heavyweight championship against Josh Hokit. The media-panel table updated on November 17 puts him immediately above Tom Aspinall, who drops one position to ninth.

Sean Strickland remains directly ahead of Gane in seventh. Merab Dvalishvili, Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev each fall one place, occupying tenth through twelfth respectively.

Under UFC rules, active fighters are eligible for consideration by media voters. Champions are excluded from their own weight-class voting because they already occupy the top position, but remain eligible for pound-for-pound selection. That distinction allows a titleholder to move on this list without changing his divisional championship status.

A media-panel move, not the Meta table

The promotion publishes separate media-panel and Meta rankings on its website. This movement appears in the media-panel pound-for-pound list. It should not be confused with the heavyweight contenders table, where Gane is listed as champion and Aspinall holds the number-one contender position.

🚨 The UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings have been updated following UFC 334 Ciryl Gane moves up four spots to #8, and sits right above Tom Aspinall 👀 pic.twitter.com/bvnUVSpRfX — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 17, 2026

The November defense followed Gane’s June 14 stoppage of Alex Pereira. His official record places that finish at 1:27 of the second round. The two victories were separated by five months, with the later contest requiring him to solve a very different problem over the championship distance rather than finding another early finish.

The late rally behind his latest defense

The championship fight at Madison Square Garden lasted the full 25 minutes. All three judges returned 48–47 for Gane, who had to respond to an opponent willing to maintain close-range pressure even while absorbing clean strikes.

In the promotion’s written account, Hokit’s early pace increasingly pulled the champion into exchanges that suited the challenger. Gane’s cleaner early work did not prevent that shift; Hokit’s strategy was to force the Frenchman to work at a rate he could not sustain. The American continued advancing and found his best success in the third round. Gane answered in the fourth with knees to the body as Hokit’s output began to fall.

The champion’s stronger final round then helped secure the decision. He landed the heavier shots as Hokit slowed, although the challenger continued trying to connect until the closing stages. Hokit still landed a couple of punches late, but the champion absorbed them without being knocked off his closing surge.

The promotion also reported a divisional record from the contest: the two men combined for 383 significant strikes landed. Gane accounted for 237 of those, with Hokit landing 146. That left the champion 91 ahead in the overall significant-strike count, a separate measure from the judges’ round-by-round scoring.