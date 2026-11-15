Ciryl Gane Outlasts Josh Hokit To Retain Heavyweight Title At UFC 334 – Highlights

Ciryl Gane had to recover from Josh Hokit’s relentless early pressure to keep the UFC heavyweight championship Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The Frenchman’s stronger work in the final two rounds carried him through a five-round main event that became an exhausting battle at close range.

Actions speak louder than words 🤫@Ciryl_Gane defeats Josh Hokit by Unanimous Decision to remain the heavyweight champion of the world! [ #Polymarket #UFC334 | B2YB @Cryptocom ] pic.twitter.com/DPMI6x8dkz — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2026

The November 14 headliner concluded UFC 334 in New York, with Gane defending the undisputed belt against a challenger making his first appearance in a UFC title fight. Hokit kept advancing even when the champion connected cleanly; the contest ultimately turned on whether that pressure could remain effective across the full championship distance.

The official weigh-in put Gane at 242.6 pounds and Hokit at 231.4. The champion carried an 11.2-pound advantage, while his opponent brought a wrestling background and the willingness to close space immediately. Those measured weights, rather than their usual profile weights, describe the men who entered this bout.

Gane’s UFC record page lists his previous appearance as a second-round stoppage of Alex Pereira on June 14. Hokit’s corresponding entry records a second-round finish of Derrick Lewis that same day, following an April decision over Curtis Blaydes. Both arrived after successful outings, but the challenger had yet to fight a fifth round in the Octagon.

Pre-fight analysis included Fernand Lopez’s assessment of the matchup and Eric Nicksick’s discussion of cage control and refereeing. Saturday’s exchanges made distance and clinch position central issues. The action below follows complete written round accounts from Sherdog and Uncrowned, separately checked against the official result.

Round 1: Hokit makes it physical

Hokit attacked the takedown immediately before Gane returned to his feet and established his jab. The challenger complained about an eye poke but continued pressing, absorbing uppercuts while answering with right hands. Late in the round, he lifted Gane for a slam and landed punches from top position through the bell.

Round 2: Pressure meets counters

Gane stopped an early single-leg attempt and found uppercuts, a right hook and short elbows. Hokit kept marching forward behind combinations, forcing the champion to work in the clinch and against the fence. They traded heavy punches without either man creating lasting separation, with the American’s right hand increasingly finding its target.

Round 3: Elbows along the fence

Gane landed a front kick and knee to the body, but Hokit completed another takedown before the champion stood. Close-range punches gave way to repeated elbows and foot stomps from the challenger. He kept crowding Gane along the cage, landing on the break rather than allowing an easy reset.

Round 4: Gane works underneath

A body kick opened the round for Gane. Hokit continued tying him up and stomping his feet, but the champion answered with knees and uppercuts to the body and head. The exchanges lost some force as both men tired. Gane nevertheless found repeated short punches in the pockets and a hook downstairs.

Round 5: The champion finds the stronger finish

Hokit’s opening takedown attempt failed. Gane used the clinch to land knees, then pushed him away and connected with combinations, uppercuts and a hard right. He continued mixing body and head punches while defending the wrestling. Hokit showed blood and still answered with rights, but the champion kept finding his jab through the closing exchanges.

Three identical totals, two routes through the opening rounds

Adrian Castro, Sal D’Amato and Chris Lee each returned 48–47 for Gane. Castro awarded him the first, fourth and fifth rounds; D’Amato and Lee gave him the second, fourth and fifth. All three therefore had Hokit one point ahead after fifteen minutes, level after twenty and behind after the final five.

The shared totals did not mean the judges agreed on every exchange. Their difference was confined to the first two rounds, while the third went unanimously to Hokit and the last two unanimously to Gane. Each card contains three 10–9 rounds for the champion and two for the challenger, with no 10–8 round required to produce the result.

The official outcome was a unanimous decision after Round 5 at 5:00. Gane retained his championship, and the promotion’s post-fight photograph showed the two heavyweights embracing inside the cage.